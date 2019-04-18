VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Mountain top view of Kelowna, Taken By: Laryn Gilmour

It looks like rain is in the forecast to kick off the Easter long weekend, but expect some sun across the Okanagan and Shuswap or Saturday and Sunday.

In the Okanagan, expect a mix of sun and showers and highs between 14 C and 18 C.

In the Shuswap, the forecast calls for more rain and a little colder weather with highs reaching 16 C.

In the Similkameen, the rainy weather is expected to continue, with sun in the forecast for the weekend.

Here’s your full weekend weather update for the Okanagan Valley:

