Bill Metcalfe and Tyler Harper hit you up with the newest of news

This week Tyler outs himself as a bad driver as Bill talks about a proposal to lower the speed limit in Nelson. The editor already has regrets about his admission in this video. Alas.

Tyler and Bill also talk about the 2020 local overdose fatality stats for Nelson, Castlegar and Trail, and end with a chat about roller skates, which are hot new tech popular with the kids.