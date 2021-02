Bill Metcalfe and Tyler Harper break some news in this one

These are our serious new faces.

This week’s roundup is super duper news heavy.

Senior Reporter Bill gives an update on a city council decision regarding the construction of the new Kootenay Lake ferry in Nelson, while Office Intern Tyler has news on a big spend by School District 8 to add more tech in classrooms.

The team also talk about a new book from Pat Henman, a local adopt-a-senior initiative and end with some words about Rob Wright.

