VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

Bill and Tyler get right into it on this week's super hot roundup

Jeff Bezos may be taking his money and calling it a day but reporters Bill and Tyler aren’t quitting the Nelson Star just because we are filthy rich, like all journalists are in this very healthy industry.

This week, Bill and Tyler pump the tires on Citizen of the Year before talking about annual education stats and yet another forestry project set to begin this year near Nelson.

