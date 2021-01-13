VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

In which Bill and Tyler forget to talk about the biggest news story of the week

Bill Metcalfe and Tyler Harper, news reporters who neglected to talk about the biggest news story in today’s roundup.

Bill Metcalfe and Tyler Harper chat about this morning’s nutty windstorm before reviewing the city’s latest cannabis retail decision, a new pilot program from the school district and a recently launched magazine by women writers in the Kootenays.

We completely forgot to talk about Nelson’s new police chief, who was announced last night. Only the biggest news of the week. You can read more about Supt. Donovan Fisher here: https://www.nelsonstar.com/news/nelson-welcomes-new-police-chief/

Tyler was just really excited to talk about the psychic cat.

Nelson Star