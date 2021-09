Yes this is how we look at each other. No it isn’t weird.

Happy no more election, everyone!

If you are anything like us, you’ve got a hangover from the federal campaign. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t more to say about it. Bill and Tyler talk a bit about the Kootenay-Columbia results before Tyler digs into how much candidates and parties spent on Facebook ads.

Bill also has the latest on logging that will impact the Nelson Nordic Ski Club, which is definitely not an election story.

Nelson Star