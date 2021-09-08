VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

Bill’s fashion is basically perfect for fall temperatures. It’s all about the layers.

Very difficult to make these videos right now. There’s so little going on, right?

This week, Bill gives his thoughts on last week’s protest against the incoming vaccine passport. Then Tyler talks about speaking to local doctors and nurses who have publicly criticized the event being advertised as in support of health care workers.

And oh right, there’s an election happening? We’ve got a debate tonight, then two others coming up in the Kootenay-Columbia riding.

Already looking forward to 2022. It’s definitely going to be a super boring year, probably, we hope.

Nelson Star