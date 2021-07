Reporters Bill Metcalfe and Tyler Harper talk about news so you don't have to

True fact about Bill Metcalfe: In all the year’s I’ve worked with him, I’ve never seen him sweat. Like, not even a drop.

It’s getting hot in here, and not just because two handsome reporters are in the building.

This week Bill and Tyler talk about the heat wave we’ve all been suffering through from the perspective of two local climate change scientists.

Bill also goes a little deeper on his story about the changing clientele of local food banks during the pandemic, while Tyler previews a story he’s writing about a company making 3-D printed affordable houses.

Nelson Star