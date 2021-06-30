VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

Bill Metcalfe and Tyler Harper talk about the news so you don't have to

Tyler has ceased to care about workplace-appropriate attire during the heat wave. Bill, ever the professional, is beholden to standards.

Why go outside when you can watch this video? That’s sound heat wave logic.

On this week’s roundup, Bill talks about an upcoming (and timely!) interview with local climate change scientists. He also previews his story on Avi Waterfall, an L.V. Rogers graduate who just won every scholarship. There are no more left, she took them all.

Tyler meanwhile has the latest from the annual Report Card on Homelessness, which shows in part how the pandemic affected Nelson’s vulnerable population.

Stay cool everyone. And if you can’t stay cool… stay chill. *puts sunglasses on, rides off on motorcycle*

