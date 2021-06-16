VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

Our furry and feathery friends, and the problems when they live with people, lead this week’s roundup.

Bill Metcalfe has the latest on a resident asking city council for an exception to allow chickens on her property, while Tyler Harper talks about a ruling that will keep sled dogs seized by the BC SPCA from returning to their Salmo kennel.

Monsieur Metcalfe also has the latest on logging near Nelson that has residents concerned, and Herr Harper previews the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s impending decision about Valid Manufacturing‘s plans for its new property on the North Shore.

