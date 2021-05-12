VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

This week’s theme is cool kids doing cool things.
This is always a thing in Nelson, but for some reason right now we are surrounded by stories of enterprising youth doing great work during a difficult time.
Bill has a story on Dani Evans, a Trafalgar student raising money for a local charity by walking the streets with her guide dog. Tyler meanwhile has news on a unique initiative from Mount Sentinel students, a jazz album from L.V. Rogers students, and a preview of a Blewett Elementary student’s advocacy for accessibility.
We end with a nod to Salmo librarian Taylor Caron, who has just earned a provincial recognition of her good work in the community.