VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

Tyler Harper and Bill Metcalfe talk about some amazing kids this week

We, the olds, talk about the kids this week.

This week’s theme is cool kids doing cool things.

This is always a thing in Nelson, but for some reason right now we are surrounded by stories of enterprising youth doing great work during a difficult time.

Bill has a story on Dani Evans, a Trafalgar student raising money for a local charity by walking the streets with her guide dog. Tyler meanwhile has news on a unique initiative from Mount Sentinel students, a jazz album from L.V. Rogers students, and a preview of a Blewett Elementary student’s advocacy for accessibility.

We end with a nod to Salmo librarian Taylor Caron, who has just earned a provincial recognition of her good work in the community.

Nelson Star