VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

It’s a super-sized edition of Wednesday Roundup!

This week we have Business Buzz columnist and Kootenay Morning host Darren Davidson on to talk about Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison’s pitch for high-speed trains in the Kootenays, as well as about a new business offering tours in a glider.

Mr. Bill Metcalfe is back with some lingering questions about last week’s historic verdict in favour of the Sinixt, and he also previews a profile of a 14-year-old birder who we think is about to win over a lot of readers.

Finally, Tyler Harper talks about his story this week on Rosemont Elementary and its COVID-19 exposure.

Nelson Star