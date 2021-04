These are the faces we were born with, we are sorry.

Wednesday’s can only mean one thing: the weekend is still so very far away. Also, there’s a new roundup.

This week reporter Bill Metcalfe talks about his profile of Edna Whiteley to mark volunteer week. Editor-reporter Tyler Harper has more about the latest COVID-19 exposure at a school, and the pair also preview an upcoming landmark decision on the Sinixt case at the Supreme Court of Canada.

