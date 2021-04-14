Tyler’s facial expression was a bad idea.

VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

This week we talk about a COVID school exposure and more on the transit hub

  • Apr. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It’s a busy roundup this week and there’s no time for jokes!

Editor-Reporter Tyler Harper has details on the developing story of a COVID-19 exposure at Rosemont Elementary. He also discusses his story looking at who owns Baker Street properties.

Reporter and consummate professional Bill Metcalfe has the latest on city council’s decision about the downtown transit hub, a new role for Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, and the possibility of new Welcome to Nelson signs.

If the Rosemont Elementary exposure has impacted your family and you’d like to speak with us about it, email tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com.

