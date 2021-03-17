Bill Metcalfe and Tyler Harper, who are really putting a lot of work into their posed smiles.

VIDEO: Wednesday Roundup

Reporters Bill Metcalfe and Tyler Harper chat about the latest Nelson headlines

  • Mar. 17, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Another Wednesday has arrived, and with it some juicy headlines.*

Bill and Tyler have updates on two big criminal trials, then Mr. Metcalfe talks about a new performance created in response to Nelson’s Cold War Bunker.

Tyler yet again talks about School District 8’s debate over whether or not to relocate Wildflower and REACH students, the pair have things to say about the byelection, and also a word on our new and outgoing police chiefs.

Wednesday! Never a dull moment.**

*Your definition of juicy may vary.*

*Friday is the dullest day, amirite?**

Nelson Star

Previous story
VIDEO: Avalanche danger increases on Golden Ears as weather improves
Next story
Burns Lake sees no new COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Most Read