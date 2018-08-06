VIDEO: Water, water everywhere… car severs Langley fire hydrant

Emergency crews were on scene of a single-vehicle crash early Monday on 76th Aveue in Langley.

There were heavy showers reported in one section of Langley overnight.

Off roading in the Willoughby neighbourhood early this morning landed one driver in a heap of trouble, and a heaping of water.

At about 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 6), a car went off the road at a turn in the road near 204th Street and 76th Avenue.

Township firefighters were called out to find the vehicle had struck a fire hydrant.

Witnesses say all occupants in teh car escaped injury.

The hydrant, however, was broken off, and they high-pressure through the system had water spewing several metres skyward, drenching the vehicle and surrounding area.

