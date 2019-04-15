VIDEO: Volunteers brave rain to cleanup Chilliwack-Vedder River

TV, couch, needles and more picked up along shores of Chilliwack-Vedder River during cleanup

Danica Jaldbert (left) and Sonny Pettigrew, 10, pick up trash along the Vedder River underneath the Highway 1 overpass on Saturday. The two were with a group of about 10 with the Fraser Valley Salmon Society cleaning up in the area as part of the first Chilliwack-Vedder River cleanup of the year. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The cool weather and rain didn’t stop a dedicated group of volunteers from cleaning up the shores of the Chilliwack-Vedder River Saturday.

More than 120 people came out and filled up bag after bag with trash. Items included lots of plastic, furniture, scrap metal, electronics, needles, hip waders, clothing, car parts, tires, and bottles and cans.

The next Chilliwack-Vedder River cleanup is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Protective Association.

