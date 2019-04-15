VIDEO: Volunteers brave rain to cleanup Chilliwack-Vedder River

The cool weather and rain didn’t stop a dedicated group of volunteers from cleaning up the shores of the Chilliwack-Vedder River Saturday.
More than 120 people came out and filled up bag after bag with trash. Items included lots of plastic, furniture, scrap metal, electronics, needles, hip waders, clothing, car parts, tires, and bottles and cans.
The next Chilliwack-Vedder River cleanup is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Protective Association.
Â
@PhotoJennalismjenna.hauck@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.