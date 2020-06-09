VIDEO: Victoria seeks feedback on proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park

Video shows the concept design for the park, featuring a sunrise and sunset lawn with sweeping views

The City of Victoria has launched an online open house, seeking feedback for the proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park. (City of Victoria)

Victoria launched an online open house showcasing the proposed design of Peter Pollen Park.

Residents have until June 24 to submit feedback online, to help inform the finalized version of the plan. The concept design phase is anticipated to be completed this summer and presented to council in July.

A video shows the new design concept for the park, located on a three-acre plot of land that was remediated of contaminated soil in 2018.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Laurel Point Park renamed to honour former mayor

Renderings in the video highlight a ‘sunrise’ and ‘sunset’ lawn on the east and west sides of the park, both with sweeping views. An elevated plaza is purposed for the centre of the park that would have views all the way across the water to Songhees point. The plan also includes a dual pathway system, one upland and one along the shoreline, where stone steps will be integrated into the rocks along the water to allow for easier access.

READ ALSO: Remembering Peter Pollen, a mayor who helped shape Victoria

Public art and interpretive signage developed in collaboration with local First Nation partners will tell of the history of the site and the significance of the area to the Lekwungen, along with how the site has changed over time.

Peter Pollen was a four-term mayor of Victoria during the 1970s and ’80s. One of his proudest accomplishments was the beautification of the Inner Harbour. Between 1906 and 1975 the space was home to a paint factory, which led to the site being classified as contaminated.

To view the full plans and to submit your feedback visit engage.victoria.ca/Peter_Pollen_Waterfront_Park/.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria News