STREETER: Some folks like moving clock ahead an hour, some don't, some are indifferent

As of this writing in The Morning Star newsroom, it’s 3:14 p.m. PDT. As in Pacific Daylight Time. As in, you should have moved your clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

If you didn’t, your time pieces will be telling you it’s 2:14 p.m. Which was Saturday.

Sure, we lost an hour of sleep but we’ve gained an extra hour of daylight.

What do a handful of Vernon residents think of the time change? Watch below!

