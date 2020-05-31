VIDEO: Vehicle crashes through carport in West Kelowna

A car crashed through a carport at a residence in West Kelowna on May 31. (Contributed)

A car has crashed through a carport wall at a residence in West Kelowna.

At around 1:55 p.m. on May 31, a car went through the carport wall and into a tree at 2700 block of Prosperpine Way.

The driver has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to sources.

West Kelowna Fire Engine 32, West Kelowna RCMP and Ambulance were on the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Capital News has reached out to the West Kelowna RCMP for comment.

