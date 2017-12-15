Video: Update one man arrested in Okanagan Falls

The RCMP has requested the school go into lockdown

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Penticton RCMP attended a residence on Cedar Street in Okanagan Falls in response to a complaint of a female in a mental health crisis.

“Early information detailed the possibility of firearm involvement. For the safety of the public a hold and secure was administered at the nearby Okanagan Falls Elementary School and several immediate neighbours were asked to leave adjacent properties,” said Cpl. Ted Manchulenko in a press release. “Police negotiated a safe conclusion to the events.”

A male in his late 20’s was placed under arrest for obstruction. A female of the same age was apprehended under the mental health act and transported to Penticton hospital for treatment. The school and neighbours were advised that the area was safe.

“Police would like to thank all that were involved in the events and were disrupted while the negotiations took place,” said Manchulenko.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

RCMP have arrested a man believed to be the cause of a school lockdown in Okanagan Falls this afternoon.

The man was seen in handcuffs being led out by RCMP into a police vehicle from a complex at 1020 Cedar Court on Cedar Street.

School buses and residents are now moving in the area and the lockdown is over.

A resident in the area said RCMP were swarming the area for about an hour before the arrest was made.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

A resident on Cedar Street in Okanagan Falls said they saw RCMP enter a complex on the street with guns drawn. The witness believes a suspect is in the complex.

ORIGINAL:

Parts of Okanagan Falls. including the community’s elementary school. are on RCMP lockdown.

The Penticton Western News was told by School District# 53 superintendent Bev Young the RCMP requested the school be locked down just before dismissal around 2:30 p.m.

“We sent an email to parents that we have locked down the school at the request of the RCMP and we will provide updates as soon as we can,” she said.

She said arrangements are currently being made on how to handle bus students.

Young said she could not say whether the lockdown was related to rumours that there was a person in the community walking around with a gun.

The Penticton Western News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story as we know more information.