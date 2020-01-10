VIDEO: Two people became trapped after crane-truck collides with car

Mt. Lehman blocked in both directions as emergency crews work to clear scene

Two people became trapped after a crane-truck collided with a car on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Just after 10 a.m., emergency scanners reported the accident just north of Spallin Avenue. Abbotsford fire crews, police and tow-trucks were called to the scene.

The accident forced the crane-truck into a telephone pole and the car into the ditch on the left side of the road. The two trapped people were occupants inside the car, one of them was reportedly pregnant. The no yet is word on the seriousness of their injuries.

Vehicles driving in the direction of the accident site are being forced to turn back as emergency crews are blocking both directions.