VIDEO: Two officers of B.C. Legislature escorted out amid investigation

B.C. legislature clerk Craig James speaks to reporters before being escorted out by men in background Tuesday. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. legislature Clerk Craig James and Sergeant at Arms Gary Lenz were abruptly escorted out of the building Tuesday morning, placed on administrative leave due to an investigation.

Government House leader Mike Farnworth had little to say about the move after he announced it during debate in the legislature at about 11 a.m.

James spoke briefly to reporters after turning in his keys and collecting his personal effects. He said the Speaker, Darryl Plecas, asked him and Lenz to meet him in his office after question period.

#Bcleg clerk and Sgt at Arms placed on admin leave. Clerk Craig James doesn’t know why he’s being escorted out pic.twitter.com/llZcqWkH0d — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) November 20, 2018

“[Plecas] looked quite distressed, and wasn’t able to convey anything to me,” James said. “I asked him if it had to do with any members (MLAs), any staff, was there a threat on this place. He said none of the above, and quite obviously there’s another reason.”

James is the chief administrator of the legislature, which has an operating budget of about $70 million. He began his B.C. career in 1987 as B.C.’s chief electoral officer and has been clerk since 2011.

Lenz, a former senior RCMP officer, is in charge of legislature security.

More to come