VIDEO: Two more bathtub motors taken by thieves

Surveillance footage shows two bathtub motors being stolen from Archie Johnstone Plumbing and Heating on May 23. Photo submitted

Two more bathtub motors were taken in what has been a tough start to tubbing season in Nanaimo.

Bathtub racers Brad Davis and Tyler Lucente had their tub motors stolen last week from Archie Johnstone Plumbing and Heating in the Diver Lake area. The stolen motors are the second and third tub motors taken this month in Nanaimo.

Davis said the motors had just been taken out of storage in preparation for the first race of the season and were placed on a pallet on top of a shipping container. Surveillance footage shows two suspects stealing the motors from the locked, fenced compound May 23.

“One person handed the motors down to the other person and then they put them in wheelbarrows that were from our company, unfortunately, and wheeled them away,” Davis said.

He’s been racing for about eight years and his nephew Lucente has been racing about two years and both were planning to enter the stock division at this year’s Great International World Championship Bathtub Race.

“We spend a lot of time getting ready for the races and we look forward to it,” Davis said. “It’s great promotion for Nanaimo as well as we’re happy to have our company logo out there for everyone to see that we participate in this kind of event. So it’s very disappointing.”

One of the motors stolen is a Yamaha eight-horsepower, two-stroke, grey and light blue in colour, with the No. 013. The other motor is a Suzuki, also an eight-horsepower two-stroke, also grey and light blue, with the No. 113.

Tubber Kurt Henderson had his super-modified tub motor taken from his property in East Wellington earlier this month.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said outboard boat motors are a common target for thieves in Nanaimo.

“They fetch a significant price on the street and they can also end up in drug houses,” O’Brien said. “When we do a search warrant we’ll often come across 10 to 20 boat motors and they’re often stolen from boats that are tarped in backyards and in driveways. Many times these motors are not secured properly and the criminals take advantage of that.”

O’Brien went on to say it is imperative, considering the value of boat motors, that owner invest in solid, good quality, tamper-proof locks and even apply multiple locks, if possible.

“Also record the serial number and take a picture of your motor to assist us if it is stolen,” he said.

-with files from Chris Bush/The News Bulletin

