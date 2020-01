Police quickly responded to the scene at the Subway on McCallum after an armed robbery. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Two men were arrested in Abbotsford on Saturday night after robbing Subway on McCallum Road.

At approximately 1 a.m. the masked pair brandished firearms to rob the establishment, but officers quickly responded and the suspects were arrested as they were leaving the store.

The suspects, aged 32 and 21, will remain in police custody and will appear before a judge sometime this week. The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

Video by: Kevin MacDonald