VIDEO: Two injured in Maple Ridge crash near Lougheed and 280th Street

Two people were taken to hospital following an Oct. 16 Saturday afternoon crash involving a car and a panel van near 208th and Lougheed in Maple Ridge. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash near 280th Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

Two were transported to hospital with what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries by Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Crystal Heisler.

An air ambulance was called in to evacuate one victim.

Sgt. Heisler said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Traffic on Lougheed was expected to be shut down for several hours following the collision.

“We thank everybody for their patience in the pouring rain,” Sgt Heisler said.

An eyewitness report from the scene said a car and a panel van collided.

One person was trapped in the car and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free them, the eyewitness said.

