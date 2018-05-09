Two people were reportedly hit by a train at the Yale Road crossing in Rosedale on Tuesday night. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train in Rosedale

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Two teenaged girls were injured by a passing train in Rosedale Tuesday night, but the injuries are not life threatening.

The incident happened on Yale Road, at the crossing near Old Yale Road, just before 9 p.m. when the young women were walking their dog. The dog ran onto the rail track in front of a westbound Canadian Pacific train.

The dog was struck and succumbed to its injuries, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

One of the females was airlifted to hospital, while the other was taken by paramedics to Chilliwack General Hospital.

RCMP and rail police are investigating the incident.

A passerby caught some of the rescue efforts on camera, and has shared video on YouTube.

“Railway lines are on private property,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said. “RCMP remind pedestrians it is dangerous to walk on or near tracks.”

