VIDEO: Two die in crash of car stolen from Langley

Victims of Surrey rollover near cemetery said to be known to police

A crash involving a car stolen from Langley claimed the lives of two men near the Hazelmere cemetery in Surrey Sunday morning .

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash at 192 Street and 16 Avenue that was discovered by a passerby at about 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle appears to have failed to negotiate a left or right turn at the “T” intersection, crossed 16th Avenue and went into some bushes rolling several times coming to rest.

Both men were known to police.

The Langley owner of the car had reported it missing Sundasy morning.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.