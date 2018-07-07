House fire in Willoughby Friday night. Curtis Kreklau photo

VIDEO: Two alarm house fire in Langley

Blaze happened late Friday night in Willoughby neighbourhood

  • Jul. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, Township of Langley fire crews were called to a report of a structure fire in the 20500 block of 70 Avenue in the Willoughby neighbourhood.

While en route, crews observed a large column of smoke and glow in the sky and upgraded to a second alarm.

They arrived to find a large 2 story chalet-style home on a forested property fully involved in fire.

The home was adjacent to an area currently being subdivided and appeared to be vacant.

Flying embers rained down on the areas downwind as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

The fire broke out out while a thunderstorm with lightning was moving through the area although the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

Previous story
Elk Valley mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials
Next story
Three new Miss Quesnel Princesses have been crowned

Just Posted

VIDEO: Two alarm house fire in Langley

  • 3 hours ago

 

Clearwater Secondary School announces award winners for 2017-2018 school year

  • 3 hours ago

 

Entry Catalogues are out for North Thompson Fall Fair in Barriere

 

Three new Miss Quesnel Princesses have been crowned

  • 1 day ago

 

Most Read