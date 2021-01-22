VIDEO: Two-alarm blaze in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood

Crews respond to multiple reports of a structure fire in the 7200 block of 208th Street on Friday

Township of Langley crews were called to a structure fire in the 7200blk 208th St in Willoughby on Friday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood late Friday, Jan. 22.

Around 5:45 p.m., Township of Langley crews began receiving multiple reports of a structure fire in the 7200 block of 208th Street in Willoughby.

They arrived to find heavy fire showing through the roof of a large outbuilding and requested a second alarm for more manpower.

The property appeared to have multiple dwellings on it including some RVs.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Boxing Day fire victims find new home

READ ALSO: 2020 Reflections: Fire gutted Langley City condo

Fire crews knocked down the fire and eventually gained access inside the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

208th Street was closed for several hours while crews worked to contain the fire.

Langley Advance Times

Township of Langley crews were called to a structure fire in the 7200blk 208th St in Willoughby on Friday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Township of Langley crews were called to a structure fire in the 7200blk 208th St in Willoughby on Friday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Township of Langley crews were called to a structure fire in the 7200blk 208th St in Willoughby on Friday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Township of Langley crews were called to a structure fire in the 7200blk 208th St in Willoughby on Friday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Township of Langley crews were called to a structure fire in the 7200blk 208th St in Willoughby on Friday, Jan. 22, 2020 (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)