Big turnout of trucks forms procession on highway and Hope streets.

Trucks lined 6 Avenue in front of the Hope curling rink in a procession to honour long-time local resident Jason Hahn.

Jason Hahn’s life was honoured Saturday as over 50 drivers took to the road, forming a truck procession on Highway 1 and through Hope to the curling rink.

People stood on the town’s streets as the line of vehicles passed and honked.

Hahn, 44 when he died in a logging truck accident, was born and raised in Hope and was well-known in the community.