VIDEO: Truck hits rock, rolls over, gets wrecked

Accident happened Saturday night along South Forks Road

  • Jun. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A truck was wrecked in a crash along the side of South Forks Road on Saturday night.

Extension Volunteer Fire Department, Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the 2600 block of South Forks Road at about 8 p.m.

A Chevrolet Silverado was involved in a single-vehicle accident. The driver, who was the only occupant of the pickup, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters said the vehicle had been travelling north when, for unknown reasons, it went off the right side of the road, struck a rock, collided with an embankment, overturned and came to rest right-side-up.

The impact had enough force to knock the rock, which appeared to weigh several hundred pounds, all the way across a driveway and into a ditch on the opposite side. One of the truck’s axles and a rack that had been attached to the truck’s box ended up on the other side of the road.

