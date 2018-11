A collision involving a semi-trailer truck on the Langley Bypass near 200 St. this morning left the truck on its side.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Traffic westbound at 200 St. has reduced traffic to one lane.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy confirmed there was no injuries.

Cpl. Largy expects traffic to slow down significantly as crews arrive to deal with the truck’s overturned load.

More to come.