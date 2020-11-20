Langley City fire crews were called to the 4900-block of 202A Street for a report of a tree fallen on a house around 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Tree falls on Langley City home

City fire crews said no one was injured

A Langley City home was left with “significant” damage after a large tree crashed onto the property Thursday evening.

Firefighters received a report of downed wires in the area of 49th Avenue and 202A Street around 8 p.m., said Scott Kennedy, deputy fire chief with Langley City.

It was after crews arrived on scene that they were made aware of the fallen tree, Kennedy explained, but the area was cleared and secured so that the residents could remain in the home.

BC Hydro also responded to the scene to secure the area.

“BC Hydro said there was no further danger,” Kennedy said.

It is not known if the home was occupied at the time of the incident, but Kennedy confirmed no injuries were reported.

The tree was cleared from the home that same evening.

