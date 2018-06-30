VIDEO: Trans Canada crash on Vancouver Island snarls traffic

At least one person is believed to be injured in the two-car crash

A long weekend crash on Vancouver Island injured at least one person.

It happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mays Road and the Trans Canada Highway, just north of Duncan.

Two vehicles were involved in the high-impact crash that littered the road with debris, including a 90’s model sedan that had rolled over, according to witnesses at the scene.

First responders arrived within 10 minutes and fire crews went to work extracting the driver who had unknown injuries.

Roughly a dozen bystanders pulled over to help, some running to get fire extinguishers from nearby businesses. Truck drivers also pulled over to help spray down the overturned car with white foam as smoke began to rise from its undercarriage.

One bystander crawled inside to help the driver of the overturned car, relaying information to those outside until paramedics arrived.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident SB at Mays Road in #DuncanBC, assessment in progress, crews on route. SB fast lane blocked, NB lanes being detoured to Mays Road, expect delays and congestion. #VanIsle — Drive BC (@DriveBC) June 30, 2018

Northbound traffic was being detoured onto Mays Road around the accident scene. Southbound traffic was mildly affected.

Officials have reminded motorists to drive with caution this long weekend due to the additional traffic as many people go travelling this holiday weekend.

