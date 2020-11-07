VIDEO: Tradition of Scouts attending to veterans headstones continues in Fort Langley

Changes were made to allow for the pandemic

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

They brought buckets, scrubbing brushes, rakes and trowels.

As well, the three scout troops who went to the Fort Langley cemetery on Glover Road on Saturday, Nov. 7, to take part in the annual cleaning of veterans headstones also wore protective masks and arrived separately, at different times, in order to maintain appropriate social distancing.

It was the fourth year of what has become a traditional precursor to the Remembrance Day service at the Fort Langley cenotaph, and while the pandemic has forced the Nov. 11 event to go online in order because of crowd restrictions, it turned out the scouts could still do their work, with some restrictions.

“I like how we’re cleaning the tombstones and doing our part,” said First Walnut Grove Scout Troop member Isaac Friesen.

“It’s good, and nice and respectful,” said Anna Meads of the First Fort Langley Scout Troop

Fort Langley took the first shift, followed by the First Walnut Grove troop, then the Willoughby scouts had their turn.

“We really appreciate you coming out,” Jonathan Meads of the Fort Langley scout troop told the arrivals.

Meads, an organizer of this years virtual version of the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Fort Langley, has been taking part in the event since it began with a small group of First Fort Langley Scouts in 2017.

It has grown quickly over just a few years, nearly quadrupling the number of scouts who turn out.

This year was different, however, with a limit on the number of scouts and having the smaller groups arrive at different times.

Colleen Campbell, group commissioner of the First Walnut Grove troop, said the kids were looking forward to the event.

“It’s one thing they can do, that I tell them is important to do,” Campbell remarked.

