VIDEO: Tourism Chilliwack reveals beautiful new brand

The new 2018 Tourism Chilliwack brand, Ch’illiwack, features an understated accent, which helps link the name unequivocally to its Stólō-Coast Salish roots (Submitted)

“The magnetic field is changing, and it’s point east.”

That’s how the voice-over launches the new brand, Ch’illiwack, as unveiled Tuesday by Tourism Chilliwack before a rapt audience of more than 275 community partners at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

The idea being conveyed at the Christmas breakfast was that Chilliwack is perfectly positioned to become the number-one tourist destination for anyone heading from points west.

“Our brand is far more than just a logo. It provides us with a clear sense of identity, reflects our history, who we are and the direction in which we are moving,” said Brian Minter, chair of Tourism Chilliwack.

The breathtakingly beautiful new branding materials “came to life” with the help of Partner and Hawes agency, after a solid year of research, strategizing and careful design.

The iconic Chilliwack images presented in the new branding are earthy, modern and very visually appealing.

“We were blown away by the power and pride we all instantly had with the Brand and the Story,” said Allison Colthorp, executive director of Tourism Chilliwack.

The epic slide show shows the sheer breadth of recreational and vistor opportunities with descriptors: “Mountain high. Valley low. River wide. Lake deep.”

“It was important that we recognized our key challenges through the branding process,” Minter said. “Chilliwack has been perceived as being far away from Vancouver and as simply another highway community.”

Other B.C. communities also boast amazing scenery and attractions, so differentiating Chilliwack, and positioning it in a unique fashion was crucial.

The campaign appeals directly to those “long fatigued by urban code and business conduct, in search of pathways less traveled” and divvies up the options into neat categories like “outdoor adventures, farm & food, arts, culutre and history, fish chilliwack, golfing and Cultus lake.”

“We are in a very competitive destination market that truly is global in nature,” Colthorp added. “Our new brand helps differentiate us from our competitors and at the same time pays respects to the Sto:lo Coast Salish people.”

The new brand, Ch’illiwack, features the subtle and understated accent, which helps connect the name unequivocally to its Stólō-Coast Salish roots.

In the Tourism Chilliwack 2018 video, it explains: “The name ‘Chilliwack’ is derived from the Halq’meylem word word Ts’elxweyeqw which means ‘going back upstream, as far as you can go in a canoe.'”

A local Stólō leader acknowledged the intentional efforts to be inclusive.

“I want to acknowledge the Tourism Board and staff for being open-minded and inclusive with their new brand,” Squiala Chief Dave Jimmie said. “The new brand shows off this beautiful gem we call home and provides an opportunity to share with others the history of our land.”

The brand launch rolls out the hashtag they first debuted in 2014, #sharechilliwack, and adds a new one, #InStólō to further emphasize the Stólō connection.

