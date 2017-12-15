VIDEO: Top 3 ‘can’t-miss’ stories from Surrey

Now-Leader reporters Trevor Beggs and Amy Reid break down memorable stories from past few issues

SURREY — Now-Leader reporters Trevor Beggs and Amy Reid break down their picks for “can’t-miss” stories from the past week or so. Here are their picks:

Panorama Ridge Secondary’s Raphael Alcoreza died in hospital after collapsing mid-game

Raphael Alcoreza was a busy basketball player, a budding barber and volunteer with Surrey Crime Prevention Society, and he eventually wanted to pursue firefighting as a career.

“Sometime in my life,” he wrote in a recent player profile, “I would like to travel the world and enjoy my life to the fullest to see what the world has in store for me.”

The world will never know, as Alcoreza, a six-foot-one guard with the Thunder of Panorama Ridge Secondary, died in hospital on Dec. 7, after collapsing during a game.

Pedestrian slapped with jaywalking ticket after being hit in Surrey

A pedestrian was slapped with a jaywalking ticket after being hit by a car on Monday (Dec. 11).

Police say the man suffered minor injuries, and was taken to hospital.

It was the second time in about a month that someone in Surrey was ticketed for jaywalking after being struck.

Corporal Scotty Schumann reminds pedestrians to “make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street” and to “not assume a driver has seen you.”

VIDEO: Surrey’s Bear Creek Christmas train rolls with new owners

The Christmas train is up and rolling at Bear Creek Park this holiday season, but new owners have taken the reins this year.

Though the much-loved Surrey attraction has changed hands, many of the same staff are running the show.

