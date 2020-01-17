VIDEO: The Victoria byelection leads a selection of today’s news stories

Zora Hlevnjak no longer faces eviction after an unidentified source has covered her outstanding rent. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 17 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Victoria byelection is scheduled for April 4 to replace former councillor, Laurel Collins. For more information on this story, click here.

A pair has been ordered to pay more than $50,000 for an oil tank discovered four years after selling a Victoria home. The Supreme Court Justice says the couple breached their contract. For more information on this story, click here.

An anonymous Good Samaritan has paid the outstanding rent for a Sidney woman facing eviction. 76-year-old Zora Hlecnjak supplements her pension by collecting cans. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter