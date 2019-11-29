According to the Sierra Club, an artificial tree has to be used for 20 years to have roughly the same impact as one live cut Christmas tree. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: The Fix-A-Heart campaign leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 29

  • Nov. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 29 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Hillside’s Canadian Tire will match donations for the Fix-A-Heart campaign. The campaign raises money for cardiac care at Royal Jubilee Hospital. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria currently has no policies against vehicle businesses using free charging stations. Beginning Dec. 1, Kelowna-based Current Taxi will take full advantage of this to fuel its taxi fleet. For more information on this story, click here.

The Sierra Club has determined that a potted tree is the best option for Christmas. A tree that can live year-round in a pot is more environmentally friendly. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
Resident and COs rescue deer from Seymour Lake
Next story
Salmon Arm Council meetings will acknowledge traditional Secwepemc territory

Just Posted

Most Read