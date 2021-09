A look back at the storied history of the iconic landmark, new office opens on Tuesday (Sept. 28)

The Abbotsford News building will close for the final time on Monday (Sept. 27).

The Abbotsford News building on 34375 Gladys Avenue officially closes up shop later today (Sept. 27).

The iconic landmark was the headquarters for The News since March 1977.

The storied history and remarkable people that worked inside the building have been featured in a video created by reporter Ben Lypka to take a look back before The News moves to its new location on Trethewey Street.

The News begins its new journey there on Tuesday (Sept. 28).

Abbotsford News