Video tells story of Maple Ridge tent city residents

Pivot Legal Society’s video on the homeless camp is now online, trying to show the public the predicament of having no place to live in Maple Ridge.

It’s titled, “This Tent is My Home: The Story of Anita Place,” and has a few residents explaining how they got there.

Pivot said on its website that in May 2017, “around 90 homeless individuals banded together to find safety and security in community by setting up a tent city to survive outdoors.

“We have followed them in their journey as they’ve taken a stand against the bigotry and stigma that fuel B.C.’s homelessness crisis to show their courage and determination in the face of systemic discrimination,” Pivot said.

The video has already more than 5,000 views.

Former council candidate and tent city volunteer Chris Bossley said the video was made a year ago and has been received positively. It featured one interview with former tent city resident Edward Zimmer, who later died of a heart attack. Former tent city resident Tracy Scott also said in the video that people are fined if they leave dogs outside without shelter.

Housing BC opened this month 53 temporary modular homes on Royal Crescent. Some of the residents from tent city have moved, or will move into those homes.

Incoming Mayor Mike Morden said he wants the tent city to be dismantled but won’t seek an injunction to do so.