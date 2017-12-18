VIDEO: Taxi on top of car after Alex Fraser Bridge crash

A five-car crash on the Alex Fraser Bridge Sunday night left a taxi sitting on top of another car.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the northbound centre lane.
A witness at the scene said a stalled vehicle may have been a factor in the crash.
The fire department and RCMP were on scene.
Three ambulances also attended.
The witness said there were apparently only minor injuries.
