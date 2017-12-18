VIDEO: Taxi on top of car after Alex Fraser Bridge crash

The Sunday night crash involved several vehicles

The scene of a crash on the Alex Fraser Bridge Sunday night. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A five-car crash on the Alex Fraser Bridge Sunday night left a taxi sitting on top of another car.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the northbound centre lane.

A witness at the scene said a stalled vehicle may have been a factor in the crash.

The fire department and RCMP were on scene.

Three ambulances also attended.

The witness said there were apparently only minor injuries.

More to come.