VIDEO: Taxi on top of car after Alex Fraser Bridge crash

  Dec. 18, 2017
A five-car crash on the Alex Fraser Bridge Sunday night left a taxi sitting on top of another car.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the northbound centre lane.

A witness at the scene said a stalled vehicle may have been a factor in the crash.

The fire department and RCMP were on scene.

Three ambulances also attended.

The witness said there were apparently only minor injuries.

More to come.

