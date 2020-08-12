Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

*Video contains explicit language*

Bystanders rushed to try extinguishing an SUV burning alongside the Trans-Canada highway west of Salmon Arm late in the afternoon on Aug. 11 and the entire episode was caught on video.

Read More: Bridge replacement to get underway in Sicamous

Read More: Shuswap Theatre moving outdoors for weekend of in-tents fun

Video shared by a YouTube account called MrHazardous shows the Jeep SUV with flames pouring out through its grille and up from under its hood. A man tries to douse the blaze with a hand-held fire extinguisher but the SUV continues to burn. Traffic continues to pass by on the highway until a pair of fire trucks arrived and quickly put the blaze out.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the response to the fire was quick and it was extinguished before it could spread to any nearby grass and trees.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer