VIDEO: Suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam in Abbotsford

Police say they located vehicle, nearby intoxicated man, but couldn't tie him to the driver's seat

A suspected drunk driver was captured on video driving erratically on a rural Abbotsford road by a local man’s dashcam.

Nick Pilon said he was driving home after work on Friday morning (May 22) at around 12:40 a.m., when he noticed a van driving in the wrong lane on Downes Road, forcing another vehicle to hit the brakes.

The dashcam video shows the van swerving side-to-side on the single-lane Downes Road before coming to a complete stop, forcing Pilon to drive around.

Pilon said he called police and gave a quick description of the driver, a male in his 40s or 50s, and the location of the van.

Police were able to locate the vehicle shortly afterward on the side of the road, but it was empty, according to Const. Jody Thomas, media officer for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Thomas said police then located an intoxicated man associated with vehicle down a nearby embankment off the road, but didn’t have enough evidence to put him in the driver’s seat.

“Officers weren’t able to tie him as the driver, so they towed the vehicle and [the man] was taken into custody for being drunk in public,” she said.

Abbotsford News