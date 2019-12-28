VIDEO: Surveillance footage from Osoyoos pub shows aftermath of assault

RCMP say this was an isolated incident between the parties and there is no threat to the public

Security footage recently released by Sage Pub shows employees of the pub rushing to a victim’s aid after he was allegedly assaulted outside. (Security footage courtesy of Sage Pub)

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

A man covered in blood stumbled through the door of an Osoyoos pub earlier this month, after he was allegedly assaulted outside. Two weeks since the incident, the culprit/s behind the beating remain at large.

According to police, earlier on the night of Dec. 14, a man was socializing at a pub with three other men and one woman. The victim departed the pub before the others, who left shortly after.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda, said in a statement on Dec. 24, that a block away from the pub, the victim and two of the men, “got into a physical altercation, at which time one of the men struck the victim in the head with a wine bottle.”

Authorities have identified one of the men as a 22-year-old Peachland man.

Sage Pub owner Allan Redekopp said it’s a miracle the man found his way back to the pub, despite his injuries.

Security footage recently released by the local business shows employees of the pub rushing to the victim’s aid.

Redekopp said it was a fairly standard night, with nothing out of the ordinary.

“He left 20 minutes, a half-an-hour before the other group of people left. So there was really nothing out of the ordinary, nothing to be worried about, nothing to draw attention to,” he said.

Another 20 minutes later, a woman screamed as the victim came stumbling back into the pub, missing a shirt, a shoe and covered in blood.

“Jimmy, our door man, and myself jumped in and started applying pressure, trying to stop it – the head wounds, the lacerations on his head were disgusting,” said Redekopp.

Police and paramedics arrived, at which time the victim was bandaged up and taken to hospital where he remained for several days.

Redekopp said no one deserves what happened to this man.

“Even if he did say something when he ran across these guys, nobody deserves to get beat like that,” he said.

The pub owner said he’s extremely proud of how his staff reacted, and rushed to this man’s aid. He also said he’s very perturbed at the whole situation.

“It was an isolated attack that had nothing to do with our pub so obviously I want people to know that this wasn’t the result of anything that happened at the pub, but on top of that I would like to see these guys caught.

“I’ve got kids, and I’ve got patrons that come to my bar and nobody deserves to have happen what happened to this kid.”

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Our officers have made good progress on this investigation and I expect the arrest of the one man will be imminent however we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the second involved man,” Bayda said.

According to information released by RCMP, the 22-year-old suspect is described as:

approximately 6’1 feet tall

a slim build

medium length light brown hair and a possible goatee

with glasses

wearing a red hoodie with the word ‘OBEY’ in white across the front, with dark pants and rubber boots.

RCMP request that if you were a witness to this incident or can identify the male in the photo, please contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

