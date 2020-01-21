VIDEO: Surrey Mounties arrest man trapped in cell phone repair shop

A surveillance video of a man struggling in abject panic to escape from a cell phone repair shop in Guildford, through a security fence, is making the rounds.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the man was arrested after police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at about 11 p.m. Jan. 18, in the 15300-block of 104th Avenue.

The man struggled to get inside the shop through the fence, and once inside, was trapped like a crab. The video, posted on YouTube, had 6,040 views by Jan. 19.

“The property rep reported a break-and-enter – they were able to see the break-and-enter in progress on their surveillance, reported it to police. A person became trapped as a result of the security equipment that they have installed and they were still trapped inside when our front-line officers arrived and arrested them.”

The man was released on a court undertaking, she said.

“It looks like charges haven’t been laid yet as the investigation’s ongoing,” she said. “If anything, it really goes to show how important having effective security devices is, and how helpful it can be. In this case, they had surveillance video that was very high quality. Not only were they alerted to the B&E in progress when it was happening in progress so we could respond while the person was in progress, but as a result of having that cage device installed, that person pretty much made it possible for us to get them.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter