Firefighters called to 13900-block of 96 Avenue

A Surrey home was destroyed after a fire Sunday afternoon. (Taylor MacKichan photos)

A Surrey house was destroyed after a fire Sunday afternoon.

Surrey Fire Service were called to the 13900-block of 96 Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m.

A witness on scene told the Now-Leader that the house was “fully engulfed in flames” when crews arrived.

Approximately 20 firefighters attended the call.

More to come…

Surrey Now Leader