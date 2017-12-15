VIDEO: Surrey firefighters tackle two-alarm house fire in Whalley.

Fire at 12900-block 111th Avenue called in at 8:30 a.m. Friday

Fire vidNobody was injured in a two-alarm fire in Surrey on Friday morning, when heavy smoke billowed out of a small blue house in the 12900-block of 111th Avenue.

The fire was called in a 8:30 a.m. and Surrey firefighters soon had it under control. The house is up for sale and was secured, Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael said.

“There’s been an ongoing dispute with the landlord and the tenant although there’s no power or gas to the home, so I’m not sure how these people were living in there,” he told the Now-Leader. “We have an investigator there right now — not sure of the cause of the fire. Somebody, somehow, got into the home and it appears that somebody was living in there.”

fire pic 2

“It appears like they should not have been there,” Carmichael said.

He said there was not a lot of structural damage but “heavy, heavy smoke.

“There were piles of car parts, clothing, that sort of stuff, in the home.”

The fire appears to have originated “somewhere in the clothing.”

fire pic 3

“We can’t tell you if it’s a cigarette…at this time it’s under investigation. It doesn’t appear to be suspicious but I’m not the investigator. Our crews had to break in. We’re talking heavy, heavy smoke. As a matter of fact, it filled the basement with smoke as well so it took a while to find the seat of the fire.”

Carmichael said there was a “big burn pattern” on the upstairs floor.

“Nobody was hurt, our crews are fine.”

