VIDEO: Surrey crash snaps Hydro pole, leaves 5,000 without power

Overnight collision brought down live wires at 128 Street and 87 Avenue

A vehicle struck a power pole at 128 Street and 87 Avenue overnight Dec. 26. The collision snapped the pole in two, bringing down live wires and leaving about 5,000 customers temporarily without power. There are no reports of injuries and it is not clear what caused the crash. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Around 5,000 customers in Surrey were temporarily left without power early Thursday after a vehicle collided with a power pole, snapping it in half.

The collision, involving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, happened at around 1:30 a.m. at 128 Street and 87 Avenue, and brought down live electrical wires.

Fire and ambulance services attended, however it appeared that the driver was not injured, said a witness.

RCMP closed 128 Street to traffic while BC Hydro crews worked on repairing the damage and restoring power to customers.

There is no word on what led to the crash.