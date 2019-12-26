VIDEO: Surrey crash snaps Hydro pole, leaves 5,000 without power

Around 5,000 customers in Surrey were temporarily left without power early Thursday after a vehicle collided with a power pole, snapping it in half.
The collision, involving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, happened at around 1:30 a.m. at 128 Street and 87 Avenue, and brought down live electrical wires.
Fire and ambulance services attended, however it appeared that the driver was not injured, said a witness.
RCMP closed 128 Street to traffic while BC Hydro crews worked on repairing the damage and restoring power to customers.
There is no word on what led to the crash.